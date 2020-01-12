Hitler impersonator arrested Germany

By Bang

A man impersonating Adolf Hitler was arrested by police after trying to get into a brewery in Germany.

Harald Zenz was stooped outside of a bar in Munich, where he was reportedly wearing a Nazi outfit - decorated with symbols and fake memorabilia - which is forbidden in public in Germany.

The man - who also goes by the name of Harald Hitler - is believed to be a supporter of the far-right and Nazi ideology, and members of the German Workers Club had reportedly reserved a 10-person table, which staff later cancelled.

Zenz was previously arrested in 2017 having visited Hitler's birthplace, Braunau am Inn, in Austria.

He was spotted in a bookstore browsing through magazines about World War II and was also heard giving his name as Harald Hitler.

Praising the Nazi dictator is against Austrian law.

Police spokesman David Furtner said: "It was obvious he glorified Hitler."