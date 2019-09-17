Investigations still ongoing to determine source of sabotage attack on oil facilities : Saudi Arabia

By WAM

In an unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage, petroleum facilities in the kingdom that are vital for global energy supplies were subjected to an attack on Saturday, September 14, 2019, which resulted in the suspension of approximately 50 percent of Saudi Aramco's production, as noted by the Ministry of Energy's statement.

Initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian weapons. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of the attack, according to the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Kingdom condemns this egregious crime, which threatens international peace and security, and affirms that the primary target of this attack is global energy supplies, as this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its appreciation for the positions taken by the international community that have condemned and denounced this act.

The kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behavior that threatens the global economy.

As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and International experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations.

The Kingdom will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability. The Kingdom affirms that it has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions.