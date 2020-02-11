Man jailed after burning a million dollars

By Bang

A man has been jailed after burning a million dollars.

Bruce McConville - a Canadian businessman - was sentenced to 30 days in prison, after he burned the cash to avoid paying his wife spousal and child support as part of their divorce settlement.

Judge Kevin Phillips told Bruce that he did not believe his excuse and accused him of making a mockery of the court.

The judge said: "I don't believe you. I don't trust you. I don't think you're honest.

"You are making a mockery of this court, and its process - something I will not allow in this court."

Bruce claimed that his actions were out of the character and that he has "always been frugal".

He said: "It's not something that I would normally do. I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal. That's why my business lasted for 31 years."

