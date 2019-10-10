Man sentenced to jail for oversleeping cleared by judge

By Bang

A man sentenced to jail for oversleeping has been cleared by a judge.

Deandre Somerville, 21, slept through jury duty

last month, with Judge John Kastrenake vacating the contempt of court conviction against the man after hearing a heartfelt letter of apology.

As reported by CNN, the man was sorry for his "immature decision" and added: "Before my hearing, I walked into the courtroom a free man with no criminal record. I left a criminal in handcuffs."

Somerville - who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, 150 hours community service and $233 in fines - had no previous issues with the law.

Kastrenake cleared him of the charge, and said there was no need to make an example of him.