Man sues Madonna for delaying concert start time

By Bang

A man is suing Madonna because she is starting her concert too late.

Nate Hollander, from Florida, bought tickets for the 'Vogue' hitmaker's concert on December 17, and while the concert was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30pm it has now been moved back to 10:30pm.

Hollander believes that the change in start time is a breach of contract made between the singer and the ticket buyer.

He no longer wishes to attend the concert because it starts too late and claims that he cannot sell the tickets as they have "suffered an extreme loss of value" because of the time change.

Hollander spent over $1,000 on three tickets for the show, which takes place in Miami Beach.

He claims that ticket holders have "suffered actual and consequential damages".

Madonna seems unlikely to be worried about the news, as she defiantly claimed during her Las Vegas show last week that "a queen is never late".