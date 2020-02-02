Mexico arrests nephew of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

By AP

A Mexican federal official says soldiers and marines have arrested a nephew of notorious Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

The official on Wednesday identified the suspect as Ismael Quintero Arellanes.

Prosecutors said U.S. authorities tipped them off about his activities. His uncle was convicted in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent and is on the FBI's list of most-wanted fugitives with a $20 million reward.

Caro Quintero was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 while serving a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.