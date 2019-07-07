New technology helps render unidentified woman

By AP

New technology could help Florida investigators identify a woman whose body was found nearly 24 years ago.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, reports an examination of her remains, along with technological advances, has allowed a forensic artist to render what they believe she looked like.

The photo rendering released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows an unidentified woman whose body was found 25 years ago near York Island. An examination of her remains, along with technological advances, has allowed a forensic artist to render what they believe she looked like before she died.

The woman is believed to have been in her mid-40s when she died.

Authorities say she was pulled from the water near York Island, off the southern end of Pine Island, in October 1995.

Investigators believe she was around 5-foot-2 inches (157-centimeters) in height and had sustained fractures and surgeries in an ankle and her skull.

Authorities ask anyone with information on who this woman may be to call for a cash reward of up to $3,000.