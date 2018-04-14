Pakistan arrests man in shooting death of singer at party

Police in Pakistan have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant singer as she performed at a party held by a wealthy landlord.

Local police chief Hazoor Baksh Junejo said Thursday the man suspected of killing local performer Samina Sindhu has been arrested. Sindhu’s husband, Mohammad Ashiq, says the party on Tuesday was held by a wealthy landlord to celebrate his son’s birth. He says one of the guests drunkenly ordered Sindhu to dance before shooting her.

Local TV has aired footage of the shooting, which sparked anger on social media.

Shama Junejo, a human rights activist from Sindh province, where the shooting took place, tweeted that the singer had to perform due to poverty and that her husband was under pressure to drop the charges.