Popeye robbers demanded chicken sandwiches at gunpoint

By Bang

Popeye staff were stunned when a group of people demanded chicken sandwiches at gunpoint.

Staff at a Houston branch of the fast food eatery were stunned when two women and three men approached the restaurant with at least one gun after being told the sandwiches were sold out at the drive-thru.

According to KTRK-TV, an employee was amble to lock the door before the group - who appeared to only be interested in getting the sandwiches and left an infant child in a nearby vehicle - entered.

Police are looking for the would-be thieves, while there were no injuries in the incident.