Saudi Public Prosecution issues statement on arrest of individuals, by State Security

By Wam

The Saudi Public Prosection announced on Friday that the it had completed investigations related to uncovering of organised activities aimed at undermining the Kingdom's security, stability, and national unity in 2018.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, carried the following statement by the Public Prosecution: Following up on the previous statement issued by the Public Prosecutor dated 17/9/1439, regarding the arrest of individuals by the Presidency of State Security, in the wake of uncovering coordinated and organized activities by these individuals, that aim to undermine the Kingdom's security, stability, and national unity.

The Public Prosecution would like to announce that it has concluded its investigation and prepared the indictment list against the defendants in this case, and will refer the case to the relevant court.

The Public Prosecutor would like to affirm that all detainees in this case enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the Kingdom.