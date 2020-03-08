Spain arrests 89 for speed boat smuggling of migrants, drugs

By AP

Spanish police have arrested 89 people suspected of belonging to a crime ring that smuggled both migrants and drugs from North Africa to mainland Spain.

The Civil Guard said Saturday that the smuggling network allegedly used speed boats to bring people and drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa.

The national law enforcement agency said investigators found evidence that 11 speed boats carried a total of 269 people and over 10,000 kilograms of hashish.

The agency says migrants allegedly were held by the traffickers in Spain until their families paid 5,000 euros ($5,600).

