Thief robs a bank a day before his wedding

By Bang

Heath Bumpous from Texas was so desperate to get a ring for his future wife ahead of their big day that he raided a bank - and even told the staff why he was doing it.

The 36-year-old told staff he had a gun and demanded they hand over the cash, but was later convinced to hand himself in by his fiancée, Sky News reports.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said: "He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn't have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue. His fiancée, who he was supposed to marry, was able to get in touch with him on the phone when she saw our post on Facebook. She knew it was him. She contacted him and asked him if he robbed a bank ... she convinced him that she knew it was him."