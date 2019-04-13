Two terrorists killed in foiled attack on police checkpoint in Egypt's South Sinai

By Wam

Egypt's Interior Ministry announced on Friday that it had killed two terrorists while foiling an attack targeting a police checkpoint in Egypt's South Sinai, a statement read.

The statement said that police forces confronted "armed terrorist elements who attempted to attack the Oyoun Moussa security checkpoint in the early hours of Friday."

The exchange of fire resulted in the death of two of the terrorists.

Forces from the interior ministry found an explosive belt among the terrorists' possessions.

According to the statement, a bomb expert was immediately deployed to the scene to defuse it.

Tight security were also deployed around the site of the attack and the surrounding area.