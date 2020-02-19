US woman who hid baby arrested in Philippines for kidnapping

By AP

An American woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines inside a sling bag has been arrested on an additional count of kidnapping.

Jennifer Talbot from Utah, who was out on bail while facing the human trafficking charge, was presented to reporters in Manila on Wednesday by officials from the National Bureau of Investigation.

She said she objected to the press conference without her attorney and the embassy present.

Prosecutors say she planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the U.S. with the baby on Sept. 4. After discovering the baby, airline staff called immigration personnel, who arrested Talbot at the airport.

The baby was turned over to government welfare personnel.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.