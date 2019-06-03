Woman accuses footballer Neymar of assault in Paris

By AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's star striker Neymar has been accused of assaulting a woman at a hotel in Paris, Brazilian media reports said Saturday, charges that the player's father slammed as attempted blackmail.

São Paulo's security secretariat would not provide a copy of the complaint, confirming only that one had been filed but saying its contents were classified.

The unidentified woman, who lives in Brazil, allegedly met Neymar through Instagram and, after exchanging messages, the footballer invited her to visit him in Paris in mid-May.

Neymar's father, who is also his agent, categorically denied the accusations in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Bandeirantes.

"This is not true, he has never committed any crime," said Neymar Santos, arguing that his son was a victim of blackmail.

"We have all the evidence and we already gave everything to the lawyers."

According to Neymar Santos, his son and the woman went on a date, but Neymar did not want to see her again.

Since then, the woman has tried to extort money from the player and his family, he said.

"My son can be accused of many things, but I know what kind of man he is... It's clear that this was a trap," he said, adding that the family was prepared to release WhatsApp messages that would exonerate Neymar.

According to the media reports, the accuser was in Paris from May 15 to 17, but waited until last Friday to file the complaint in Brazil because she was "emotionally shaken".