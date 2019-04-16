Woman sentenced to 10 years for shooting man, drugging child

By AP

A Washington state woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her ex-boyfriend and drugging her 8-month-old son.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Bethany Wallace-Corff was found guilty of shooting the man in the leg in December 2014.

Records say Wallace-Corff was convicted of first-degree assault in November 2018 and she later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child.

A judge sentenced her to 121 months for the first-degree assault charge and 54 months for the second-degree assault charge.

Police say that while out on bail in December 2015 she gave her son Vicodin, an opiate-based painkiller, while she took an intentional overdose of pills.

Authorities say Wallace-Corff will receive credit for three and a half years she has spent in the Yakima County jail.