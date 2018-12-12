Teacher arrested for cutting student's hair

By Bang

Californian high school teacher Margaret Gieszinger pleaded not guilty to charges of child cruelty and battery after she allegedly forced a haircut on one of her students.

If convicted of all six counts, she will face up to 3 years and 6 months in jail according to Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

But Margaret Gieszinger pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released.

She was arrested on Wednesday after a video on social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in Vasalia sitting in a chair as she cuts his hair.

In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, she is heard belting the 'Star Spangled Banner' while cutting the boy's hair and tossing chunks behind her.