 Woman harassed paralyzed woman through Facebook - Emirates24|7

Woman harassed paralyzed woman through Facebook

By
  • AP
Published

Vermont State Police say a woman who’s on probation for assaulting a group of people is accused of a hate crime for harassing a paralyzed woman.

The Times Argus reports 24-year-old Alexia Voitle, of Worcester, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Barre to disturbing the peace by phone while committing a hate crime and two counts of violating conditions of release.

Police say Voitle called the alleged victim a “cripple” and told her to overdose in Facebook messages.

Investigators say Voitle also referred to the woman as a “scumbag addict” in messages.

The alleged victim became paralyzed after a 2016 car crash.

Voitle pleaded no contest in November to assault charges.

It was not immediately known if she is being represented by an attorney on the latest charges.

طباعة Email
Comments

Comments