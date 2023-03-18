16-year-old commits suicide after shooting 2 cops and trying to kill mother

By E247

A 16-year-old boy shot his mother in an apparent attempt to kill her in Edmonton, Canada.

He also shot dead two police officers when they arrived at the scene around noon on Thursday.

According to police the boy later committed suicide.

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McVeigh said the mother was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition but is now stable.

According to Dale McVeigh, the two deceased officers were Travis Jordan, 35, who served with the Edmonton force for eight and a half years, and Brett Ryan, 30, who served as an officer for five and a half years.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to express his condolences and support for the officers' loved ones and colleagues.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.