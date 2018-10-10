2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at shopping center

By AP

Authorities say two people are dead and two more have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in Florida.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the Tuesday night shooting at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers doesn’t appear to be random. WBBH-TV reports a woman at the scene said she was celebrating her birthday when someone shot her husband in the chest and killed her son. It was not immediately clear if the husband had been killed.

Marceno says authorities responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. and found the victims. Authorities haven’t released their identities, and Marceno gave no further information.

Marceno says the injured people have been taken to a hospital. He says the severity of their wounds is unknown. He says authorities will release more information later.