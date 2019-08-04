3 family members killed in cliff collapse

Authorities and relatives say three beachgoers killed when a Southern California sea cliff collapsed on them were members of a family.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner says 35-year-old Anne Clave and her mother, 65-year-old Julie Davis, died at hospitals after the cliff collapse Friday. A family email obtained Saturday by KNSD-TV identified the third victim as Elizabeth Cox, Clave’s aunt.

The email says the victims were part of a family gathering at Grandview Beach celebrating Cox’s surviving breast cancer.

Two other people were hurt when tons of sandstone came tumbling down.

Officials on Saturday reopened much of the beach.

