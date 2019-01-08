Attacker hurts 20 children with hammer at Beijing school

By AFP

A hammer-wielding man wounded 20 children in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said.

A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded pupils were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said.

Surnamed Jia, the 49-year-old assailant was a contractor hired by the school for daily maintenance work.

His contract was scheduled to terminate at the end of January, stated the district government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account in a post that has since been deleted.

Though the school was discussing another job posting for Jia, he used a hammer and attacked students to "vent his resentment", they said.

Police have taken "compulsory measures" against the suspect.

Beijing police did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.