Brazil bus hijacker shot by police

A gunman holding a busload of passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday was shot dead by police, local media reported, ending the hours-long hijacking.

At least 16 people were trapped on the bus after it was commandeered by the gunman on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi.

Gunman in Brazil holds 16 bus passengers hostage

