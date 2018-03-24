British man arrested in Greece for alleged drug smuggling

By
  • AP
Published

Greek police have arrested a 38-year-old British man on suspicion of belonging to an international drug smuggling ring after allegedly finding him with a large quantity of heroin hidden in his suitcase.

Police said Friday the man was arrested at Athens International Airport on Wednesday evening after a search of his suitcase allegedly revealed 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of heroin hidden in a false bottom. The man, who was not identified in line with Greek laws on identifying suspects, had arrived in Athens from Lahore in Pakistan.

Authorities said they believed the man was a member of a wider network that was smuggling drugs from Asia to Greece.

