Child finds gun, fires shot inside Ikea store

By
  • AP
Published

Police say a child fired a shot from a loaded handgun after finding it in a sofa at an Ikea store in suburban Indianapolis.

Fishers police say no one was injured from the gunshot about 2 p.m. Monday at the furniture store along Interstate 69 just northeast of Indianapolis.

Police Sgt. Tom Weger says the handgun’s owner wasn’t aware the weapon dropped from his pants when he sat on the sofa. The child later found the gun in the sofa cushions. The child’s age wasn’t released.

Weger says no arrests were immediately made and that the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office would decide whether to file any criminal charges.

Ikea said in a statement it has a no-weapons policy for its stores and that it was cooperating with police.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon