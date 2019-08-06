Child thrown from London gallery has broken spine, legs and arm

By AFP

A six-year-old French boy thrown off a 10th-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery has suffered a broken spine, legs and arm, a court heard on Tuesday.

The boy, who was visiting London with his family when the incident happened on Sunday, also has bleeding to the brain, prosecutor Sian Morgan told the court at a hearing for the 17-year-old alleged assailant.

The British teenager, who was arrested at the scene, appeared at Bromley Youth Court in southeast London on Tuesday after being charged with attempted murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name and address, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit, he was white, had short hair and was unshaven.

Police have said the victim's condition is no longer life-threatening.

"The injured boy remains in a stable but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers," a police statement read.

They appealed for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

The contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, Britain's most popular visitor attraction, was evacuated after the incident on Sunday but reopened on Monday.

However, the Tate Modern said the viewing platform was closed. The boy fell from there onto a fifth-floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

The alleged assailant is due to appear in court again on Thursday.

Teen charged with attempted murder over child's Tate fall

A teenager accused of throwing a six-year-old boy off a tenth-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery has been charged with attempted murder, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a French national who was visiting London with his family, is still in hospital but his condition is no longer life-threatening.

"The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers," police said in a statement.

They appealed for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

The contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, Britain's most popular visitor attraction, was evacuated after the incident on Sunday but reopened on Monday.

However, the Tate said the viewing platform was closed. The boy fell from there onto a fifth floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern is 'stable'

A six-year-old boy thrown from a tenth-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern gallery is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police said Monday.

A 17-year-old boy arrested following the incident on Sunday afternoon remains in custody, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, Britain's most popular visitor attraction, was evacuated but was due to reopen on Monday.

However, the Tate said the viewing platform was closed. The boy fell from there onto a fifth floor roof and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

He is "no longer in a life-threatening situation", a police spokesman said on Monday. "He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

"Officers continue to work hard to establish the circumstances of yesterday's incident."

Witnesses who were on the viewing platform at the time said they heard a woman screaming "Where's my son, where's my son?"

BBC journalist Olga Malchevska said the woman was shouting and "crying desperately".

Administration worker Nancy Barnfield, 47, said her friend heard a "loud bang".

"We did not notice the mum before, we noticed her after because she was hysterical by then," she said.

She said visitors quickly gathered around a man who was nearby, who was restrained by members of the public. He "just stood there and was quite calm," she said.

Police have said they do not believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

A spokesman for the Tate said: "Tate is working closely with the police to help with their investigations. All our thoughts are with the child and his family."

The Tate Modern recorded 5.87 million visits in 2018, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.