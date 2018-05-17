Daughter says mother kept her, sisters hostage

A Tulsa woman’s 9-year-old daughter told investigators her mother held her and her two sisters hostage in their home for a week before the woman allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, struck her head with a pickaxe and set the home on fire.

The woman, 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad, is accused of attacking her eldest daughter Monday night and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter, who was found safe with her mother Tuesday. Ahmad was being held without bond Wednesday on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with intent to kill.

An arrest report indicates the 9-year-old girl told detectives the girls’ mother “forced them to stay in their rooms without food or water” and threatened to stab them if they tried to leave.