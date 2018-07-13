Driver falls asleep, crashes into school bus

Investigators say the driver of a flatbed truck that crashed into a school bus carrying a group of high school students northeast of Denver fell asleep at the wheel.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says the truck drifted into oncoming traffic and sideswiped the Greeley-Evans School District bus near the small town of Hudson on Thursday afternoon. The bus, which had 35 people on board, left the road, rolled and came to a rest on an oil and gas site.

School district spokesman Casey Pearson tells KMGH-TV in Denver that 19 students were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and the bus driver was the most severely hurt.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted that none of the injuries appears to be life-threatening.

The students from Greeley Central and North Ridge high schools were headed back from a field trip at an amusement park in Denver.