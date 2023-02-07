Drunk man tries to steal Lenin from mausoleum in Moscow

By TASS

An intoxicated man has been taken into custody for trying to steal Vladimir Lenin's body from the namesake mausoleum on Red Square, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

"The incident took place overnight to February 6. A man was detained when he tried to break into the mausoleum, where Vladimir Lenin's body lies, and steal it. The individual in custody was later discovered to have been intoxicated," the source said.

According to him, an ambulance was called to the scene. The medics determined that the man had an alcohol-induced psychiatric disorder

