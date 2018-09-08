Father charged after 7-month-old dies in hot vehicle

By AP

Authorities say the father of a 7-month-old baby has been arrested after his son died because he was left inside a hot vehicle in South Carolina.

Florence County deputies said 36-year-old Brandon Coward is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Dean Coward was found in a vehicle outside a Florence home around 5:35 p.m. Thursday and died a short time later at the hospital.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in Florence was around 94 degrees when the boy was found.

Deputies say the baby was in the hot vehicle an extended length of time but gave no other details in a statement.

Brandon Coward faces up to life in prison if convicted. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer who could comment.