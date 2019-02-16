Five dead in US mass shooting

By AFP

Five people were killed and multiple police officers wounded Friday when a gunman opened fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of Chicago, police said.

"At this time, we have confirmed that five" people "are deceased," said Kristen Ziman, the police chief in Aurora, Illinois - a small suburb 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of central Chicago.

The chief said multiple officers were wounded, including two of the first who entered the building in a manufacturing complex where the shooting occurred at approximately 1:28 pm (1928 GMT).

The gunman, who was killed, was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, believed to be an employee of the facility.