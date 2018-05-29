Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

School officials say a 13-year-old student who was critically wounded during a shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

The principal of Noblesville West Middle School said Monday that student Ella Whistler is doing better. The school district’s superintendent says Ella is making progress in her recovery while hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Ella was shot Friday morning when an armed student walked into her seventh-grade classroom at the suburban Indianapolis school. Her family said she was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the armed student and is being credited with stopping the shooting.

Seaman was shot, but not seriously injured. Speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting, the teacher said Saturday that Ella’s courage is “nothing short of remarkable.”

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon