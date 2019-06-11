Grandfather shows tattoos of slain kids at trial

By AP

The father of a South Carolina man convicted of killing his five children is asking jurors to give him life without parole.

Timothy Jones Sr. took off his tie and dress shirt to show jurors Monday the tattoos of the faces of his five slain grandchildren on his back at the request of defense lawyers.

Jones Sr. asked jurors to spare his son’s life because he doesn’t want to hurt anymore. He testified he tore down the pool he built for his grandchildren in his backyard because the memories were too painful.

The same jury that convicted Timothy Jones Jr. of five counts of murder last week is deciding between the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Jones Jr. killed his five children in their Lexington home in August 2014.