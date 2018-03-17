Hotel worker asked to clean room, then gets stabbed

By
  • AP
Published

Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire asked a housekeeping employee to clean her room, and then stabbed the worker in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells the Portsmouth Herald no argument preceded the stabbing Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel and that it appeared to be a random attack.

Merner said the 58-year-old employee was stabbed six times, but the injuries are not life-threatening. The 32-year-old hotel guest was in custody, charged with first-degree assault.

Their names have not been released.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon