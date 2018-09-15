Husband arrested in death of wife missing for 7 years

By AP

Officials say a man suspected of killing his wife in Louisiana and then fleeing to Venezuela with their daughter seven years ago has been arrested in Mexico and the daughter safely brought to the U.S.

During a news conference Friday, East Baton Rouge Parish Sherriff Sid Gautreaux called the development a "historic accomplishment."

Local media reported Thursday that officials had filed an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Oscar Alberto Lozada in the death of Sylviane Lozada, a Belgian national. Her body has not been found.

Investigators said they believe the Venezuela native killed his wife and then fled to his home country with their 4-year-old daughter, Angelina.

The sheriff says the daughter is now in Baton Rouge and the father is in Texas awaiting extradition to Louisiana.