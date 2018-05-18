Landlords tried to evict woman before stabbing

Police say a veteran female Hartford, Connecticut, police officer remains in critical, but stable condition after she was stabbed several times in the neck by a woman who was being evicted from her apartment on Thursday.

The officer is in the ICU after undergoing several hours of surgery at Hartford Hospital. Authorities haven’t released the officer’s name.

Police say that the suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, is in custody and has been charged with attempted murder. Augustin was treated and released for a minor hand injury.