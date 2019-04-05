Man arrested for throwing coins at plane engine

By Bang

A man was arrested for throwing coins at a plane's engine but says he only did the deed for good luck.

The superstitious 30-year-old - who is only known as Xia - claims he did the questionable stunt because he thought it would bring good luck and ensure a safe flight.

However, security officials and police did not agree with his actions, which he carried out while boarding a Hainan Airlines flight to the city of Urumqi in north-western China.

Xia said it was the first time his four-month-old daughter was flying on a plane, so his mother-in-law advised he should throw some money at the aircraft for good fortune.

He was detained in Wuhan for 10 days - while his wife continued to Urumqi with their daughter.

The incident caused the flight to be delayed for 40 minutes.