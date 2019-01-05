Man charged with capital murder in children's deaths

By AP

Authorities in Southeast Texas have charged a 27-year-old man with capital murder following an attack that left three children dead and their mother with severe injuries.

Texas City police Chief Joe Stanton said Friday that Junaid Hashim Mehmood is facing two counts of capital murder along with a charge of aggravated assault.

Mehmood is being held without bond at the Galveston County jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Stanton says the three children found dead Thursday in an apartment were stabbed and beaten. One child was 5 years old, another was 1 and the third was an infant.

Their mother, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, was beaten and shot several times in the head with a pellet gun. She remained hospitalized Friday.