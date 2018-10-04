Man gets 40-60 years in prison for killing, dismembering man

By AP

A man has been sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for using a chain saw to dismember another man whose body was found - minus the head and hands - in a national forest in western Michigan.

Anthony Blamer of Fremont was found guilty in July of second-degree murder in the killing last year of 24-year-old D'Anthony Keenan. The 29-year-old Blamer was sentenced Tuesday.

Blamer testified that he shot Keenan as they sat in a vehicle at a car wash. Blamer apologized in court to Keenan's family, but said his actions were in self-defense.

Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge William Marietti called the crime "diabolical."

