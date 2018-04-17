Man gets life for woman’s death, dismemberment

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison hours after he was found guilty of murdering a Texas college student.

The Tarrant County jury in Fort Worth also sentenced Charles Dean Bryant to 20 years in prison for evidence tampering in the dismemberment and burning of the body of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The jury deliberated the sentences for about an hour Monday afternoon. The same jurors convicted Bryant earlier Monday after less than three hours of deliberation.

Bryant’s attorney sought a 20-year sentence for his client.