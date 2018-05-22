Man kills himself at airport in mezzanine jump

By
  • AP
Published

Officials say a man killed himself in front of hundreds of passengers at San Francisco International Airport after jumping from a mezzanine level to a baggage area.

KGO-TV reported that the San Mateo Coroner identified the man as 53-year-old Dale Finn of South San Francisco. Witnesses told the television station that they heard a loud commotion before seeing the man fall in Terminal 3 around 8:45 a.m. Monday
There was no indication if the man was a traveler or an employee.

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon