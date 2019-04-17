Man stabbed by fellow student at a university in Chicago

By AP

A 20-year-old man was critically wounded after being stabbed by a fellow student at a university in Chicago.

Police say the 20-year-old victim and the 42-year-old suspect were in one of East-West University’s classrooms Tuesday afternoon when the older man stabbed the victim in the back with a knife.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about the victim’s identity, other than his age and gender, have not been released by police.

Charges against the suspect, who was taken into custody at the school, are pending.

In a statement posted on the university’s website, Chancellor M. Wasi Khan said the victim’s condition has stabilized.