Man threw grenade at US Embassy then killed self

Montenegro’s government said Thursday that an attacker threw a hand grenade at the U.S. Embassy in the capital of the Balkan state and then killed himself with another explosive device.

The area was sealed off by police, and the embassy warned Americans to avoid the area because of “an active security situation.”

Montenegro’s government said the unknown assailant hurled the grenade into the embassy compound around midnight (1100 GMT Wednesday) and then killed himself with another explosive device. No one else was apparently hurt and there was no major damage.

“The Embassy is currently conducting an internal review to confirm the safety of all staff,” the State Department in Washington said.

Montenegro borders the Adriatic Sea in southeastern Europe and its capital is Podgorica. It joined NATO last year despite strong opposition from its traditional Slavic ally Russia.

Several people, including two Russian secret service officers, are currently being tried in Podgorica on charges that they wanted to overthrow Montenegro’s government in 2016 because of its pro-Western policies.

The U.S. established diplomatic ties with the tiny Balkan state in 2006 after it split from much larger Serbia.