Man who fell through ex’s ceiling arrested - again

A Kansas man who was hospitalized after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and falling through the ceiling has been arrested for alleging stealing clothes from another home after leaving the hospital.

The Salina Journal reports Tyler Bergkamp was arrested several hours after he walked out of Salina Regional Health Center on Tuesday.

He’d been arrested last week, after authorities said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and hid in the attic for a couple hours before falling through the ceiling. On Tuesday, a woman reported finding a hospital gown on her bed and noticing her clothing had been disturbed.

Salina police say they’d received a medical-emergency call about Bergkamp and later found him wearing the woman’s T-shirt.

Bergkamp faces charges in both cases. Prosecutors didn’t respond to an email asking whether Bergkamp had an attorney.

Woman’s ex hides in attic, falls through ceiling

A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend’s legs punched through her ceiling.

The Salina Journal reports that a 23-year-old Salina woman called police to her house Thursday after finding her front door chained from the inside. Police say they searched the house but didn’t find an intruder.

Two hours later, the woman and her current boyfriend heard a loud noise and found the 25-year-old former boyfriend had fallen partly through the living room ceiling. Police say the suspect, Tyler Bergkamp, was hiding in the attic.

Police say the current boyfriend pulled Bergkamp’s legs through the ceiling and began fighting him.

Bergkamp faces several charges, including aggravated burglary and criminal threat.