Man with breathing problems runs from police, dies afterward

Authorities say a man who experienced breathing problems after running from sheriff’s deputies has died.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 27-year-old Robert Joseph Robey died Friday evening. Officials said Monday that they’re still awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities say two deputies went to a residence early Thursday to serve Robey with a warrant for reckless endangerment and violating probation.

Officials say Robey fled on foot, but was captured after a chase over a distance of about 1,000 feet (300 meters), or more than three football fields. He told deputies he had a history of asthma and was having difficulty breathing. He was given his inhaler, but later went into cardiac arrest at the scene.