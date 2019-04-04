MMA fighter, girlfriend indicted for murder

By AP

A 44-year-old MMA fighter and his girlfriend have been indicted in Texas on capital murder charges in the killings of two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza says the indictments of Cedric Marks and 26-year-old Maya Maxwell were handed down Wednesday for the deaths Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin. The couple was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Marks has previously denied killing the 28-year-old Scott and 32-year-old Swearingin.