Mother leaves 2 infant girls in suitcase on curb

By
  • AP
Published

A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the incident. (AP)

Police say a 26-year-old Michigan woman left her two infant daughters inside a suitcase on the side of the road as child welfare workers arrived to take the children away.

Police say officers assisting Child Protective Services workers Wednesday were unable to find the children inside the Flint home, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Authorities have not said why the children were being removed.

WNEM-TV reports that officers looked outside the home and found the girls in the luggage. They are listed in good condition at a hospital. Police did not provide their names or ages.

Police say the mother apparently ran away, but was arrested and is being evaluated at a hospital. Police say she has a history of mental illness.

WSMH-TV reports that other children were found inside the home.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

  • Diner serves up tarantula burger

    A woman faced her fear of spiders by eating a tarantual burger at a diner in North Carolina. The bizarre dish has

  • Elephant spotted smoking

    A group of conservationists spotted an elephant smoking large lumps of charcoal and claim it was for medicinal purposes

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon