Mother of tortured kids to face upgraded charges

Prosecutors say they will file nine counts of felony child abuse against the California mother of 10 children who officials say suffered long-term abuse in a filthy home.

Solano County Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez filed a notice with the court Tuesday in the case against 31-year-old Ina Rogers. She’s scheduled to appear in court on the new charges Wednesday.

The charges allege that Rogers caused the children to be in a situation that was likely to produce great bodily injury and death.

Rogers told reporters Monday that the allegations against her and her husband are false.

The children’s father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to torture and child cruelty charges and is being held on $5.2 million bail.