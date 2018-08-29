Mother told police she hit 3-year-old, hid body

By AP

Documents say a 29-year-old mother of four told police she panicked and hid her 3-year-old daughter’s lifeless body in a duffel bag in her apartment closet nearly a day before calling police to report her missing.

A police report obtained Tuesday says Aisha Yvonne Thomas told detectives she struck her daughter in the head early Aug. 23 and the girl fell to the floor crying.

Thomas told police she later found the child not breathing.

Police say Thomas called 911 that night to report her daughter was missing.

Thomas’ public defender, Sarah Hawkins, did not immediately respond to messages about the report.

A judge set an Oct. 1 preliminary hearing in the murder case.

The Clark County coroner has not confirmed the identity of the girl or said how and when she died.