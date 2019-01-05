'Multiple victims' in shooting near Los Angeles

By AFP

Police in California on Saturday said they were responding to a shooting with "multiple victims" at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

In a tweet posted shortly after midnight, the Torrance Police Department said there were "reports of shots fired with multiple victims down."

"T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area," it added.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting took place at Gable House Bowl, a gaming complex.

A witness told the newspaper there had been a "big fight" prior to the shooting.

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles in the South Bay region.

According to health authorities, nearly 40,000 people died in the United States as a result of firearms in 2017 - a figure that includes suicides.